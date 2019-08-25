Reckon Limited (RKN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on September 18th

Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.
ASX:RKN opened at A$0.74 ($0.52) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.65. The stock has a market cap of $83.27 million and a P/E ratio of 10.81. Reckon has a 1 year low of A$0.51 ($0.36) and a 1 year high of A$0.92 ($0.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08.
About Reckon
