Reckon Limited (RKN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on September 18th

Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.

ASX:RKN opened at A$0.74 ($0.52) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.65. The stock has a market cap of $83.27 million and a P/E ratio of 10.81. Reckon has a 1 year low of A$0.51 ($0.36) and a 1 year high of A$0.92 ($0.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Reckon alerts:

About Reckon

Reckon Limited provides software solutions for small and medium businesses, larger businesses, accountants, bookkeepers, and lawyers in Australia, the United States, and others. It operates through Business Group, Legal Practice Management Group, and Accountant Practice Management Group segments. The Business Group segment engages in the development, distribution, and support of business accounting and personal wealth management software products, which include Reckon One and Reckon Accounts Hosted cloud software products, Reckon Accounts Business, and Reckon Accounts Personal.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Reckon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.