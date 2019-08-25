RealTract (RET) Market Cap Achieves $18.74 Million

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One RealTract token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Mercatox and IDCM. In the last seven days, RealTract has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. RealTract has a market capitalization of $18.74 million and $603,384.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00254189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.52 or 0.01291832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020590 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00093686 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000409 BTC.

About RealTract

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract . RealTract’s official website is realtract.network

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDAX and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

