RB Capital Management LLC Sells 204 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

RB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,365 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 375.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stephens set a $210.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,543,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $150.68 and a 1 year high of $259.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.14. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

