RB Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks set a $240.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.55.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,868,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,207. The company has a market capitalization of $166.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $156.56 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.22.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

