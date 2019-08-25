RB Capital Management LLC Buys 4,078 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. Royce Value Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,082,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 163,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. 21.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RVT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 289,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,041. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $16.92.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

