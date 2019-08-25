RB Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,945 ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 32,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 49,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 130,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. 9,623,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,171,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.39. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $10.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

