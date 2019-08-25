RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 913 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.47. 4,714,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,253,023. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.53 and a 200 day moving average of $199.56. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $222.65. The company has a market capitalization of $243.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Gabelli lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Depot from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,227,090.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,122 shares of company stock worth $47,516,807 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.