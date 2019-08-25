Rapids (RPD) Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Rapids token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Over the last week, Rapids has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rapids has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $9,761.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00258096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.22 or 0.01318307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021116 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00097172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 21,441,258,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,714,012,178 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

