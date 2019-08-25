Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives $34.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Radius Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Radius Health stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.67. The stock had a trading volume of 316,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,868. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.95. Radius Health has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $25.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.60 million. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 368.58% and a negative net margin of 127.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony Rosenberg sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $38,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,716 shares in the company, valued at $214,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Francis Kelly acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $54,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,575. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Radius Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,057,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Radius Health by 596.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 662,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,129,000 after purchasing an additional 567,038 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Radius Health by 50.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 242,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Radius Health by 1,098.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 189,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 173,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health in the first quarter worth approximately $502,000.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

