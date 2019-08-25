Radium 24 Hour Volume Hits $705.00 (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 77.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Radium has traded up 65.5% against the dollar. One Radium coin can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00009138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. Radium has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $705.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00025092 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001300 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Profile

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,815,231 coins and its circulating supply is 3,804,906 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org . Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

