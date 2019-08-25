QLC Chain (QLC) Trading 22.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. One QLC Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Coinnest and Kucoin. QLC Chain has a market cap of $4.02 million and $213,169.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00253198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.34 or 0.01294490 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020494 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00093617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000406 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Switcheo Network, Coinnest, Gate.io, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.