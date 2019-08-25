Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.32.

NYSE PSTG opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35. Pure Storage has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.34 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.30%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $163,073.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 31,260 shares of company stock worth $492,553 over the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

