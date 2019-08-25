PumaPay Price Down 2.5% This Week (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Coinall and CoinExchange. PumaPay has a total market cap of $7.73 million and approximately $20,944.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $506.31 or 0.04865384 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00046109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (PMA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,849,131,266 tokens. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, Bittrex, CoinBene, Upbit, Coinall and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

