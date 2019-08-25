ProxyNode (PRX) Price Hits $0.0007

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $84,905.00 and $196.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.00900985 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004002 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001152 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000096 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 100.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 120,703,748 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

