ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Trading 5.3% Higher

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.23 and last traded at $19.12, 117,504 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 79,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.58% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

