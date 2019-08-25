ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Shares Down 7%

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)’s stock price were down 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $89.59 and last traded at $90.99, approximately 1,664,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 981,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.87.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.47.

Get ProShares UltraPro Dow30 alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,975,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,061,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.