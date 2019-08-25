PlayCoin [ERC20] Price Reaches $0.0059 on Exchanges (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $200,962.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00258723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.07 or 0.01311822 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020869 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00095659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000422 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,689,167 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply . PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game . The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Trading

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

