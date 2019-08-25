PIXEL Market Cap Hits $482,555.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $482,555.00 and $145,063.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,096.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.96 or 0.03020718 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00722833 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00019245 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000345 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,471,159 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.