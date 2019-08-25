Pirl (PIRL) Reaches Market Cap of $725,919.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $725,919.00 and $2,781.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 52,057,840 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

