Pirate Chain (ARRR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,129.00

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $5.97 million and $2,129.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0517 or 0.00000512 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain's launch date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 115,448,668 coins.

The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

