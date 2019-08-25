Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $8.28 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.03.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $11.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $407.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $454.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.79 and a fifty-two week high of $492.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

