Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $5.31 Million Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.86. 420,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.48 and a 200 day moving average of $160.78. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $119.38 and a 1-year high of $178.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.91.

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $411,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,189 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.