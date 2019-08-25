Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 49,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midas Management Corp acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

NYSE VLO traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,995,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,152. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.68. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $68.81 and a twelve month high of $122.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

