Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Raytheon comprises about 1.1% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $10,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 670.8% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Raytheon in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RTN shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.80.

In related news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded down $6.45 on Friday, reaching $180.53. 1,048,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,348. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $144.27 and a fifty-two week high of $210.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.22 and a 200 day moving average of $180.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

