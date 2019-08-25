Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 152.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 500.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $6.21 on Friday, hitting $225.85. The stock had a trading volume of 930,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,914. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.72. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $216.12 and a 1-year high of $358.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. Biogen’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.74.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

