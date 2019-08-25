Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Buys 1,055 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 1.2% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 346.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $55.92) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.58. 9,174,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,078,557. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, EVP W Corey West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $5,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,352,500 shares of company stock valued at $76,708,925. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

