Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 8.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,167,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,141,000 after buying an additional 726,688 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 6.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,767,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,867,000 after buying an additional 410,746 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 42.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,042,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,611,000 after buying an additional 1,788,265 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 27.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,855,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,312,000 after buying an additional 1,265,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,767,000 after buying an additional 247,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

AGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allergan from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

Shares of AGN traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,745,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,398. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $197.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.63.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. Allergan’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.74%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.