Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $1,998,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 104.4% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 27,392 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 208.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $273,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alliance Group Ltd Pacific sold 18,829,874 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $502,945,934.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

SEAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $36.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Shares of SEAS stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,039,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,339. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

