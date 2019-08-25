Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on YJ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Yunji in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Yunji in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Yunji in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.70 price target for the company.

Shares of YJ stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 251,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,678. Yunji Inc has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.31.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $502.79 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Yunji Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

