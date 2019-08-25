Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HYHG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 70,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 629.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

HYHG stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,446 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.54. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $70.22.

