Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $83,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,752,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 321,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,621,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 86,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 208,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after buying an additional 146,667 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWW traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $38.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,016,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,688. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.62.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.