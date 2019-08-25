Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,525 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSU Producer Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 202.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 92.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.09. 7,654,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,434,068. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.25. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

