Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 656,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,743 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in MDC Partners were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 28,831 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 58,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 242.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 158,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MDC Partners alerts:

Shares of MDC Partners stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.29. 143,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,648. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. MDC Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $362.13 million for the quarter.

MDC Partners Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA).

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.