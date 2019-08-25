Pictet North America Advisors SA Raises Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 2,053.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned 0.20% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

NYSEARCA:FEZ traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.83. 4,364,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,028. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.17. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $39.45.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

