Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $594,000 Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Pictet North America Advisors SA cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 92.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,369 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 120,389 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,767,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,142,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,153,467 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,416,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,464 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.0% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,686,111 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $170,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,559 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,537,319 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $473,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,420 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 60.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,486,713 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $157,633,000 after acquiring an additional 934,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 2,484 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $161,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,369 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $82,359.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at $184,871.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,777 shares of company stock worth $2,760,286 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTSH. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.48.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,158. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average of $66.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.