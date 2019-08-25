Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,008,000. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 484.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,098,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after buying an additional 910,812 shares during the period. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period.

Shares of SPY stock traded down $7.51 on Friday, hitting $284.85. The stock had a trading volume of 124,729,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,731,297. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $302.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.19.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

