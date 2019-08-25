Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $1.64 Million Position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned about 0.06% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 159.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1,061.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 21,220 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 67.9% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 107.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Salvati sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARI traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 749,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,509. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 44.69, a current ratio of 44.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.61. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 75.64% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $84.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

