Pictet North America Advisors SA Buys 1,868 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for 1.6% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $10,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

INDA traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,245,762 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26.

