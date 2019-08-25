Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PUB. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. FIG Partners downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st.

In related news, Director David Glen Anderson sold 16,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $442,830.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $37,551.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,359.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,964 shares of company stock worth $1,263,450 over the last ninety days. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 25.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after acquiring an additional 113,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PUB traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.09. 20,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,299. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $513.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $36.51.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.24 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 32.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.30%.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

