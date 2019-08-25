PeepCoin (PCN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $422.00

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One PeepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, C-Patex, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. PeepCoin has a total market capitalization of $115,723.00 and $422.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PeepCoin has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002424 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001028 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded down 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PeepCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 102,102,153,730 coins and its circulating supply is 62,902,153,730 coins. The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, C-Patex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

