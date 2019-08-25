PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Trading Down 6.7%

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s share price traded down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.15 and last traded at $25.25, 1,538,854 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,206,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. MKM Partners set a $47.00 price objective on PDC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut PDC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.78 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,497,027 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $142,259,000 after buying an additional 584,123 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in PDC Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,389,279 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,097,000 after buying an additional 23,318 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS increased its position in PDC Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,336,000 after buying an additional 82,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 736,641 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,921,000 after buying an additional 48,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,535 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,591,000 after buying an additional 22,433 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

