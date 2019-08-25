PCCW Ltd (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Declares $0.10 Semi-Annual Dividend

PCCW Ltd (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share by the technology company on Thursday, October 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.
PCCWY stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. PCCW has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47.
PCCW Company Profile
