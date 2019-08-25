PCCW Ltd (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Declares $0.10 Semi-Annual Dividend

PCCW Ltd (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share by the technology company on Thursday, October 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.

PCCWY stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. PCCW has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

