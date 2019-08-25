Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 481.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.96. 32,829,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,142,949. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.