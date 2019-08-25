Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 2,335 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jordan Park Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after buying an additional 47,093 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 389,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,920,000 after buying an additional 16,469 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,896,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,841,977. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

