Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 627.3% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 133.6% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 125.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.51. 856,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,577. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $110.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.28 and its 200 day moving average is $105.61.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

