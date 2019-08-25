Own Price Hits $0.0692 on Major Exchanges (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Own has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and $807,340.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Own has traded down 26.7% against the dollar. One Own token can currently be bought for $0.0692 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00261044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.54 or 0.01310103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00021366 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00098663 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Own Profile

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,412,586 tokens. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The official website for Own is weown.com

Own Token Trading

Own can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

