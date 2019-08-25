Origin Sport 1-Day Volume Tops $8.26 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.74 or 0.04891222 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00046878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000158 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000211 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Origin Sport

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,438,858 tokens. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

