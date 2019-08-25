O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.29.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 150 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $368.33 per share, for a total transaction of $55,249.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 422 shares in the company, valued at $155,435.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total transaction of $381,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,773 shares of company stock valued at $669,481 in the last ninety days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $377.34. The stock had a trading volume of 402,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,220. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $385.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.85. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $314.14 and a 12-month high of $414.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.