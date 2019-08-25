Optimal Shelf Availability Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.45 Million (OSA)

Optimal Shelf Availability Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Optimal Shelf Availability Token token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg and Bibox. In the last seven days, Optimal Shelf Availability Token has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Optimal Shelf Availability Token has a market cap of $1.45 million and $5,063.00 worth of Optimal Shelf Availability Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00258570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.11 or 0.01308624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021075 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00096787 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Optimal Shelf Availability Token Profile

Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s official message board is medium.com/osadc . Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC . The official website for Optimal Shelf Availability Token is token.osadc.io/en

Buying and Selling Optimal Shelf Availability Token

Optimal Shelf Availability Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimal Shelf Availability Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimal Shelf Availability Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimal Shelf Availability Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

