One68 Global Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM)

One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000. Versum Materials makes up about 1.7% of One68 Global Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Versum Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in Versum Materials by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Versum Materials by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Versum Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Versum Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Versum Materials alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

VSM stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Versum Materials Inc has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $52.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Versum Materials had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.97%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Versum Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Versum Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versum Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.